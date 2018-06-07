7 June 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Group of 77 Children's School Risks Closure

The kids and their principal

By Jallah Amoson

The principal of the Group of 77 School located in Newport Street Community in Monrovia, Mark S. Sorbor, has called on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education (MoE) to see reason to relocate the school.

He said the school will close down soon if the central government fails to make funding available to relocate the school.

According to Sorbor, the school administration was instructed by the executive director of the Group of 77, Madam Wayfa Florence Ciapha, to relocate the school from the compound or close it down because the administration wants to use the building as its offices.

In an interview with the Daily Observer at his Newport Street office, he said the closing down of the school will cause serious embarrassment for the students and therefore he is making an appeal to the government for assistance.

"Closing down the institution at this time will affect the students' academic work," he said.

He disclosed that the establishment of the school was intended to help children of disabled parents get an education. He said there are 816 students at the school from the nursery to the 6th grade level.

Since the establishment of the school it has served many children in their educational pursuits and therefore the school and the students deserve urgent intervention.

"The education sector of the country requires the efforts of all Liberians to help school age children get prepared academically for the future," Sorbor said.

He said despite the current economic challenges in the country, the central government and other humanitarian agencies should urgently come to his students' rescue.

