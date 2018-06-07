Liberia: Nha Soccer, Kickball Teams in 2nd Friendly With Lace

NHA's soccer coach Kofa Konwro

What many employees (soccer and kickball fans) at the National Housing Authority expect to be not only two interesting games but games that could reassure them that their players are ready for the forthcoming Inter-Ministerial League, come on this afternoon at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Both the soccer team and the kickball team will play their counterparts from the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) with the hope that Coach Kofa Konwro would select his final players for the Inter-Ministerial League that starts on June 8 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

In today's games, the NHA kickball team will take on their counterparts from LACE at 12 pm in a match that is expected to bring the best of their players that may energize them to start their campaign in the Inter-Ministerial League on June 8 against their counterparts from the General Services Agency (GAC).

Today's game will be the NHA's kickball team's second trial match. They encountered serious problems against their NPA counterparts last Tuesday in a match that many described as a one-sided game that the NPA team won easily.

For the NHA soccer team, losing heavily to their NPA counterparts in their first trial match has given them much food for thought and Coach Konwro told the Daily Observer that their loss has changed their game plan.

"Now we know where we need to work on," Coach Konwro said. "Our players now know that we have some challenges and they will be making this afternoon's game against LACE an important one," he said.

The NHA is in Group G with GAC, Ministry of Youth & Sports, and Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC). The teams are expected to play each other and those who are victorious will stand a good chance to move to the next round of the competition.

Both NHA's soccer and kickball teams will be in action on Tuesday, June 12 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex against their counterparts from the GAC at 11 am and the last game of the day at 4 pm. In any event, both soccer and kickball fans at the two institutions demand nothing than fair games that could ease some of the pressures of daily work, since there is a saying that all work without play makes Jack a dull boy.

Omari Jackson