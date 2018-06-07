Liberia: Lcpa Raises Alarm Over Prez Weah's Delay to Constitute Lmhra Board

Mr. Henry P. Wolokolie, chairman, Liberia Consumer Protection Association (LCPA)

Consumer Advocacy Group urges swift action to further "Pro-poor" agenda

The Liberia Consumer Protection Association (LCPA), an off-shoot of the National Consumer Council of Liberia (NCCL) has expressed concern over the delay in constituting the Board of Directors of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) and the subsequent appointment of its managing director by President George Weah.

In a strongly-worded statement issued in Monrovia and signed by its chairman, Henry P. Wolokolie on May 31, LCPA also expressed shock and indignation about the inaction of President Weah on this matter.

The LCPA believes that further delay in naming establishing the Board would expose Liberians to the consumption of substandard and counterfeit medicines, which it notes is definitely against the pro-poor agenda of the government.

According to a statement, the continuous and prolonged delay in the constitution of the Board and the appointment of its managing director is growing into a grave health issue and putting the health of consumers at serious risk.

Owing to the delay, the statement said, the authority has not been able to regulate and monitor the importation, distribution and retailing of pharmaceuticals on the market.

LCPA believes the current delay has led to the influx of substandard and counterfeit medicines on the market.

The LCPA statement noted that the LMHRA was established by an Act in 2010 to ensure that safe, effective and good quality medicines reach the Liberian public and them from the harmful effects of substandard and counterfeit medicines and health products as well as to ensure fair trade practices in medicines and health products.

Besides, the statement added, the LMHRA is to establish regulations to fight illegal trade in medicines, including counterfeit and adulterated medicines and health products, among others.

"The Board of Directors shall have eleven voting members, to be appointed by President Weah," the Act states.

Therefore, members of the association have called on President Weah to speedily constitute the Board of directors of the LMHRA and the subsequent appointment of its managing director.

Authors

Edwin M. Fayuia, III