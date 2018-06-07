Liberia: 20 Year-Old Student Killed in Motor Accident

Angry crow set truck ablaze following the death of student Washington recently in Bentol

Angry crowd sets truck ablaze

A tragic motor accident which recently occurred in the city of Bentol, outside Monrovia, caused an angry crowd to set ablaze a ten tire truck only marked as "Jesus #3VIP.

The accident led to the death of a student of the Antoinette Tubman Public School in the adjoining township of Crozierville. Washington who was believed to be in his early 20's was a 9th grade student.

In an exclusive interview, the newly appointed township commissioner of Crozierville, Ruth L. James, narrated that the accident happened when the truck coming from Crozierville instantly killed Washington while climbing a hill where the badly fire damaged vehicle with its tires burnt off the rims, is still parked. It was not made clear to this paper who is the owner of the truck.

Commissioner James told the Daily Observer that student Washington met his untimely death when he (was returning from or going to?) visit a friend in Bentol. She alleged that truck drivers who plied the road on a daily basis had over the past times made some threatening remarks, saying "if you people do not leave the road anytime you see us coming we will kill you and go free."

The newly confirmed commissioner also recalled that the incident was not the first of its kind in the area, noting that a few months ago, a similar truck from the same group calling themselves "JESUS #3VIP killed two other persons and there was no justice. "They do not care about anyone here. They run any kind of way they feel like," she criticized.

Anthony Knuckles, an eyewitness, also explained that the unidentified truck driver had with him two friends at the front along with his carboy. According to Knuckles, he observed that the three of them were sharing fun while driving, which he said resulted in the accident which left student Washington dead. "When the accident happened, I saw the driver running for fear of the angry crowd," Knuckles narrated.

He noted that following the incident, police from Bentol paid a brief visit to the scene to take note of the incident, but did not find the driver and the others. Knuckles said that upon the departure of the LNP an angry crow began to gather at about 6:30 pm. He said the group of unidentified individuals were demanding, "where is the driver of the truck? He needs to report himself now to the police."

Knuckles stated that a few minutes later, the group started to stone the truck, and due to the violent atmosphere at that point he decided to leave the scene in fear, saying when I left it was the time the angry crowd set the truck on fire."

Some eyewitnesses said when police in Bentol decided to launch its investigation in a couple of days to find the truck driver, they began to randomly arrest motorcyclists in the city, which residence have described as an unreasonable action by the LNP.

Meanwhile, police in Bentol city said an investigation is still ongoing into the matter and will be revealed as soon as possible.

Authors

sswiakanty