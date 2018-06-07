Liberia: Divine FC, a Rising Football Club

Divine FC players listen to coach after training session at the 'Action Field' in Fish Market

Not much progress as many expect is being made in Liberia with regards to the world's most popular sport -- football. However, because of passion, the establishment of football clubs in the country continues to grow with several rising to top level football.

Top tier clubs, including LISCR FC, Barrack Young Controllers, and Monrovia Club Breweries, had their own beginnings. Like those clubs, Divine FC have a beginning. Founded in 2008, the idea of establishing a youth football club was crafted by three young passionate footballers: Jallah Cordor, Edward Toetoe, and Joshua Colkahn.

Their reasons for establishing the club is similar to many clubs, which is to get young males off the streets. They, therefore, decided to name it Divine FC in honor of their church, Divine Ministries, back then a newly-established church located in Fish Market.

The club was financially supported by the founders and later broke down in 2010 due to finical constraints. Thankfully, things later returned to normal after one of the founders, Jallah Cordor, traveled to the United States. He had his team on his mind and decided to reawaken the club when he got the financial strength. Divine FC was later revamped in 2015 after the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak.

Since then, Divine FC have become one of the popular football clubs in the Sinkor block, with several young people with great ambitions enjoying their stay at the club. Eric Mulbah, captain of the club, believes that his club is just a few steps away from rising to the top despite being a non-division team.

"We have great players that are committed to the team. Although we are still a non-division club, we all feel happy playing for the club and sacrificing our own because we believe that we will one day enter the top division of Liberian football and make a difference," Mulbah said.

With talented players, the boys at Divine FC have become major contenders in organized tournaments in the Sinkor block. Since 2015, Divine FC, under the guidance of coach Joshua Colkahn, have lost two finals. They may not be well known for now, but Divine FC is a rising football club in Liberian football.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi