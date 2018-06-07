Liberia: President Weah Assures EU of Financial Accountability

President George Weah

President George Weah has assured the European Union (EU) and other international partners that every dime invested in Liberia will be accounted for and that projects will be delivered for the benefit of the Liberian people, according to a press release from the Executive Mansion.

The President made the commitment when the Government of Liberia (GoL) signed a new Economic Cooperation Agreement with the EU, under the theme, "Moving Liberia Forward."

The signing of the new Economic Cooperation Agreement is a direct dividend of President Weah's trip to the European Union while participating in this year's European Development Days (EDD) Summit.

In keeping with the Agreement, the EU has given an initial €27 million towards direct budget support for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

The Agreement notes that the funds will be made available within the shortest possible time as of the signing, and it is the first of many contributions to be made to Liberia under the "Moving Liberia Forward Europe-Liberia Partnership Agreement."

Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, while the EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica signed on behalf of the EU.

The EU is one of Liberia's dependable partners which have over the years made enormous contributions toward peace, security and the overall development and reconstruction of the country, the release said.

Authors

Omari Jackson

Webmaster Admin