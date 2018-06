The corruption case against former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty and co-accused, Durand Snyman,… Read more »

During the proceedings Judge Desai told Van Breda: "You have displayed no remorse ... Although you are relatively young, and with no previous convictions, your conduct warrants the severest penalty."

Cape Town — Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai has sentenced Henri Van Breda to three life sentences for the murder of his parents and brother. He also received a sentence of 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister, Marli, and one year for obstruction of justice.

