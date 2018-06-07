7 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Apologize to Igbo for Comment On Gowon's Leniency, Ohanaeze Charges Buhari

By Chioma Gabriel

Lagos — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize to the Igbo over his recent comment that Nigerian troops were lenient to Biafran troops and Igbo during the war. Ohanaeze said the comment was highly uncalled for in a multi ethnic society.

According to a statement signed by Hon Chuks Ibegbu, spokesman of Ohanaeze, "the war ended fifty years ago and for a participant in the war to make such a comment shows that the war is still on in another way. It is highly regrettable.

"Of course, there is no evidence of factuality in Mr President's claims. The clear case of genocide in Asaba, Umuohiagu, Ozu Abam , Aba, Otuocha among other centres of horror in the war belies Mr President's claims of the observance of the Rule of Engagement during the war.

"The perpetrators of war crimes in the Second World War and in Rwanda are still under trial and nothing stops the same measure on any Nigerian soldier that committed war crimes in the past or exra-judicial killing today.

"The president must therefore apologize to Igbos and Easterners for that unpresidential comment."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

