Kenya: Make Clean-Up Daily Duty

The idea of a national monthly clean-up day is one nobody can fault. It's a means to raise awareness about the need to ensure a clean environment. Many diseases have their genesis in dirt with cholera, typhoid, dysentery and other communicable diseases posing a grave danger to urban and rural communities.

Coming from the government, this development is hardly surprising. After all, the beacon held by Rwanda, whose government has had such a day, is an example worth emulating.

PLASTIC WASTE

However, Kenya's drive is targeted at eradicating plastic waste, which has been a terrible menace, wreaking havoc on urban centres with clogged drains that are potential breeding grounds for diseases.

According to Deputy President William Ruto, our own clean-up day will be led by the Environment minister and will culminate in the annual Word Clean-up Day in September. It will be marked in the counties, towns, villages, schools, colleges and even universities.

CLEANSING HOMES

However, we need to guard against the likelihood of turning this into a monthly preoccupation: That there will only be heightened activities towards and on the day of the clean-up. This would be unfortunate. Ensuring that our environment is clean must be a full-time job.

Instead of a monthly clean-up, every eligible person should be engaged in cleansing their homes and communities of garbage daily. Cleanliness is next to godliness.