Kenya: Award Obama Highest National Honour On His Visit

opinion

The story, Obama set to visit Kenya on June 16 (Sunday Nation, June 3), was welcome news.

Rather than just offer the former American president the traditional cup of tea and other Kenyan bitings such as mahamri, mutura and kichwa ya mbuzi, accompanied by numerous photo-ops and selfies, I think we should take one or two concrete steps to honour the man and his legacy.

Former US President is to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta during his tour. I feel that President Kenyatta and his government, if nothing more, should use the opportunity to award the son of Barack Obama Senior Kenya's highest honour -- the Order of the Chief of the Golden Heart, 1st Class (CGH).

Nairobi's Lang'ata Road should be renamed Barack Obama Road and the city's Ngong Road, Michelle Obama Road. Also, top-class paintings should be done: Barack dressed in the regalia of legendary Luo warrior Luanda Magere, Michelle donning Giriama heroine Mekatilili wa Menza's dress.

Statues of the calibre of Jomo Kenyatta, Tom Mboya, Prophetess Syokimau, Muindi Mbingu, Dedan Kimathi, Paul Ngei and Mulu Mutisya's should be erected in their honour.

President Obama still has a very distinguished place in American, world and Kenyan history, something I feel we Kenyans are not doing enough to recognise and appreciate.

Michael Mundia Kamau,Nairobi.