Kenya Needs a New, Innovative Approach to Fighting Corruption

Fighting corruption is like skinning the cat. There are many ways of arresting this cancer that threatens to destroy Kenya's social and economic fabric.

The most widely adopted strategy includes creating multiple anti-corruption agencies -- including investigators, prosecutors, economic crime courts and an asset recovery agency. But the anti-corruption chain continues to bloat but have little to show for the billions of shillings invested in them.

In declaring total war on corruption, President Uhuru Kenyatta is venting his frustration at a state machinery that has let loose public officials and cartels to rip off the economy through procurement fiddles.

The massive graft reported at the National Youth Service, National Cereals and Produce Board, National Land Commission and energy sector parastatals could just be a tip of the iceberg.

MONEY MINTING ENTERPRISE

It's an expression of the sickening scale to which anti-corruption agencies have failed -- not for lack of resources but since they have turned the vice into a money-minting enterprise where suspects are milked dry.

While the President's order on the vetting of all heads of government procurement is being executed, investigators should scrutinise the lifestyle of the suspects, and their families, to determine if they live within their means. Moreover, annual wealth declaration forms and tax returns should be used to verify their true and fair worth.

The government should consider other innovative ways. The first step should be to question the sanity of the offenders. It should be presumed that those stealing from the public coffers are abnormal; hence, they have no moral authority to hold office. Before prosecution, they should enjoy a few nights in a mental facility, where they should be thoroughly examined by psychiatrists.

FORENSIC AUDIT

Secondly, the government should engage a consortium of firms to conduct a forensic audit of all suspicious transactions.

That would validate or discredit graft reports from the Auditor-General, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Public Prosecution and the other agencies. It might also expose the rot and weaknesses in the chain, setting the stage for reform or disbandment of the agencies that make no contribution to the graft war.

The audit would focus on the channels through which proceeds of corruption and money laundering are sanitised.

It would shed light on whether commercial banks, the Central Bank of Kenya and Financial Reporting Centre are complicit in the schemes or have discharged their mandates to stop suspicious transactions running through their systems.

Thirdly, the Integrated Financial Management Information System and the Public Procurement Oversight Authority -- the two weakest links in the public procurement chain -- need urgent fixing.

GREAT COST

Ifmis and PPOA were established at great cost as part of Public Financial Management reforms funded by development agencies and bilateral agencies to enhance transparency and accountability in public procurement and payments.

Instead of preventing fraud, they have been widely abused by cartels to control and manipulate public contracts.

An in-depth audit of the two systems should establish why they are prone to attacks by 'tenderpreneurs', who continue to loot government coffers with impunity.

DELIBERATE LOOPHOLES

It should establish whether there are deliberate loopholes designed to compromise the system and create opportunities for looting or if systemic weaknesses are to blame for the leakages.

Finally, fighting corruption should start with easy quick wins or low-hanging fruits. A public inquiry on corruption might produce amazing results. The people sometimes have fertile insights into who owns what in their neighbourhood and the evolution of the lifestyle of officials and their families.

Such leads are critical to mapping the behaviour and tracing the assets of graft networks.

Mr Warutere is a director of Mashariki Communications Ltd. ptwarutere@gmail.com