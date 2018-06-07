6 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Pro-Gambia' Sensitizes On Responsibilities Towards Pnd

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nelson Manneh

'Pro-Gambia' Association has commenced the sensitization of students on 'Responsibilities of Citizens towards Positive National Development (PND).'

PRO-Gambia Association Executive

The Association moves from one School to the next in order to meet students during normal assembly sessions to enlighten them on the responsibilities and contributions towards positive national development.

Essa 'Jesus' Jatta the secretary general of the association, said it is the responsibility of every citizen to make sure that the nation is developed; that students should not term themselves as children because they have important roles to play as citizens. He urge them to be serious with their duties and work hard to become responsible in the nearest feature.

"As good Citizens we all have role and responsibilities to play. We have to develop our mother land, and should not expect people to come from outside and develop our country for us. They can influence and dictate us towards their own selfish interests by allowing such," he said.

Malick Joof the PRO of the Association, said the rights of any individual goes with responsibilities; that their objective as an association is to see some difference on how citizens work to develop their nation. "Refrain yourselves from all forms of violence and tribalism. Always strive for unity and national development," he said; that as far as the Association is concern, with or without funds they will continue to play their part, to make sure that the future generation is aware of their responsibilities.

The Association continues to meet other schools within the greater Banjul area and beyond.

Gambia

Tension Diffuses At Serrekunda Market After Police, Vendors Confrontation

Scuffles erupted after tension mounted at the Serrekunda Market following a massive destruction of tables belonging to… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.