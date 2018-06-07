South Africa: No Metrobus Services After Company Says Drivers Are Being Intimidated

Metrobus says its buses in Johannesburg will not operate on Thursday due to its drivers being intimidated by members from the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

"Our buses are not operating today, because of drivers being intimidated. We are avoiding having more of our buses being damaged. Negotiations will continue today at 09:00," spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said.

On Wednesday talks between management at the bus service company and Demawusa collapsed.

Bus operations have been disrupted since Tuesday evening when the union embarked on a strike.

Dion Makhura, who is at the forefront of negotiating for the union, says it will keep pushing for its members' demands to be met.

"We will meet again with management today to hear them out, but we are not turning back," Makhura said.

The union is demanding Metrobus pay salary progressions in terms of the number of years an employee has worked for the company and service bonuses for long-term bus drivers.

Source: News24