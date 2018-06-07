South Africa: First 100 Days - Gugile Nkwinti Tackles Water and Sanitation in SA

analysis

Engagement and building consensus has been the hallmark of Minister Gugile Nkwinti's style of leadership, especially in his first 100 days of office in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

When, more than three months ago, the newly sworn-in President, Cyril Ramaphosa, told then-Rural Development and Land Reform Minister, Gugile Nkwinti, that he was to be moved from his post to becoming the political head of one of the most important departments in the country, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the veteran Eastern Cape politician was not fazed.

"Thuma Mina", the new minister said, despite the many challenges that faced the department - including the ongoing drought in the Western Cape, the staggering financial and technical challenges facing the water sector and the massive work needed to improve the country's water infrastructure.

However, while the minister expected it to be tough; he did not expect that he would be locked out of his Pretoria office at his first visit. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) had barricaded entry as...