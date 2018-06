Calm has been restored to Parkwood in Cape Town following protest action in the area on Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the area.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a group of protesters stoned traffic lights on the Southfield side of Prince George Drive, opposite Parkwood.

Dyason said protesters also set tyres on fire and stoned police officers. He said it was unclear what the protest was about.

Source: News24