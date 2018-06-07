7 June 2018

South Africa: Ngam Named Assistant Coach At Warriors

Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam has joined the Warriors as an assistant coach ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The 39-year-old was unveiled as coach Rivash Gobind's right-hand man on Thursday.

It is a fitting appointment given that Ngam, who played just three Tests for the Proteas having debuted in 2000, was born in the small Eastern Cape town of Middlerift.

The Warriors had an impressive campaign last season, sharing the One Day Cup trophy with the Dolphins after the final was rained out.

They were also runners-up in the Sunfoil Series, finishing behind the Titans.

Ngam was considered one of the brightest prospects in South African cricket during his time, but he suffered from a rare bone deficiency that ultimately destroyed his career.

Able to clock speeds of over 150 kph, Ngam took 11 wickets in his three Tests at an average of just 17.18 .

