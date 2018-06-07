South Africa: Parliament On Engagement Between SABC Board and Unions

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Communications was briefed on the engagement between the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and labour unions, following the committee's oversight visit to the state broadcaster on 7 May 2018.

The briefing was a feedback on issues raised with the committee by labour unions which include, among other things, the dismissal of more than 100 employees as well as the issue of recognition agreements and threshold.

The SABC Board Chairperson, Mr Bongumusa Makhathini, said dismissals occurred in two separate cases.

He said 106 employees were dismissed for defrauding the SABC's medical aid, whereas 26 were dismissed for embarking on an unprotected and illegal strike.

The committee was briefed that the decision on the 106 employees was upheld by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and that the medical aid scheme has taken the matter to court.

On the matter of the 26 dismissed employees, who worked under the TV Licence division, the committee is of the view that the board has rushed their case and acted harshly.

Accordingly, the committee has requested the ministry and the board to engage further on decisions taken on the two cases and provide a report.

The committee further appealed to the board to attend to the grievances raised by unions and provide a detailed report.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa