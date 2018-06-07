Cameroon: Buea Municipal Library Gets New Books

Over 100 books have been donated on June 1, 2018 by Prof. Fritz Matute Mosima.

135 books in history, economics, sociology and political sciences have been donated into the Buea Municipal Library. The donation on June 1, 2018 comes to add to the 2 993 books that the library shelved when it went operational on December 18, 2018.

The donor, Prof. Fritz Matute Mosima, indicated that the reading culture which many said is low in Cameroon is not because the people do not love reading but it is certainly because there are no books for them to read. His hope is that inhabitants of Buea will exploit the books in diverse ways to improve their knowledge.

"The future is in the hands of our children. These books are meant for an intellectual change and for the users to have a different vision of life from what they are used to. The end result will be that they will become useful citizens," he outlined.

Prof. Mosima expressed gratitude to the Buea Council for setting up the library at the service of the community. Gembo Rose Tchonta, 4th Deputy Mayor of Buea Council indicated that the books will help to build a firm foundation in education which is the base of all development.

That setting up a library had been one of Mayor Ekema Patrick Esunge's plans ever since he took over the reign of the Buea Council in 2013. She was joyful that the dream has been realised with the library gradually become a reference centre in the community of Buea. It was an opportunity the Buea Council to announce its holiday classes in the days ahead.

The Buea Municipal Library was inaugurated on December 18, 2017 by the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Engamba Emmanuel Ledoux. It has books in Communication, English Language, Geography, Cookery, History among others. For membership, the Librarian, Sally Ngale, says that it is FCFA 1 000 for adults while students pay FCFA 5 00.