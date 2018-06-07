Ethiopia: The Need to Strengthening Support

In a bid to help the poor segment of the society in towns escape poverty, the 'Safety-net' program has been implemented in 11 towns with a total cost of 450 million dollar (of which 300 million dollar is gained from World Bank, and 150 million dollar is allocated by the government). The program has been enforced for two solid years. Accordingly, the livelihood of the people supported by the program has showed changes.

The program is benefiting people under-poverty line by providing direct and indirect advantages. While those who are physically capable are engaged in some sort of activities, others (disabilities, elders, etc) have been gaining direct financial assistance from the project. Those who are engaged in the program are encouraged to save money and become economically independent citizens.

The second phase of the program was launched last Saturday in Addis Ababa with the aim of making 200,000 people beneficiary out of it. Of the total population, some 32,000 would get direct support while the remaining 168,000 people would benefit by participating in environment protection activities. This figure takes up the number of beneficiaries to 323,000.

As the saying 'kill two birds with a stone' goes, people who are participating in the program in one hand contribute their share for their towns' development, while on the other hand they benefit from the program in terms of escaping from poverty. Some clean areas that are observed in the capital, for instance, are the end result of the program. So, the effort should be encouraged.

Prior to entering the program, some of them used to beg for money, while others were exposed to street life due to various disabilities they have. The program has brought viable changes to their livelihoods. And nowadays, they have gone beyond fulfilling their day-to-day need, and started to save money.

City Mayor, Diriba Kumma said that the program is effective in providing direct support to patients and elders, whilst making others beneficiaries by involving them in environmental development activities. By and large, given that the program has been changing the lives of hopeless and destitute people for the better and be visionary, it should not only be praised but also replicated to other segment of the society.

Since 2009, Addis Ababa City Administration Job Creation and Food Security Agency has implemented the program in 35 selected woredas. In the second phase, the program is expected to be implemented in 55 woredas with the view of making 200,000 people beneficiaries. In the program launch, it was reported that the government is committed to support the program than any time before.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen said that the program is involving voiceless people, and change their livelihood for the better. He also assured that the program would further strengthen.

Indeed, supporting the poor society is the responsibility of government; and the commitment of the government to see that through should be admired. This shows the commitment and desire of the incumbent to distribute wealth equally to its citizens from the growing economy.

Especially, as it was clearly stipulated, some segment of the society in the capital live in serious poverty. So, every leader found in every hierarchical position should discharge his/her responsibility, and address the problems related to recruiting people in need of direct and indirect support. If these things are done the program's aim of lifting many people out of poverty line would still bear fruits.

The public at large should also actively observe the recruiting process and undertake strict follow-up program, and contribute their share to make sure the program aim/target reaches the pertinent segment of the society.

To make the benefits sustainable, the people who are getting benefit out of the program should enhance their culture of saving, and make themselves ready to engage in income generating activities.

In this regard, for its effort, the Addis Ababa City Administration needs to be praised. In parallel to this, though many people are benefitting from it, the poverty observed in the town is deep-rooted, and more works needs to be done. Best practices should be replicated. And for this to happen, international and local donors should strengthen their support to further reduce poor segment of the society. Thus, the Addis Ababa City needs to give prior attention to it.