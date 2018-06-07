Ethiopia's Long Held Ideology of Developmental State - What It Is About?

As the original thinkers of developmental state argue, late development is not a spontaneous process; and it is very different from early developmental processes.

"In developmental states, the state becomes an actor of development. They frequently enjoy state autonomy, a strong bureaucracy, as well as a determined developmental cadre which drives the process forward."

Explaining the theory and concept of development, developmental state, democracy, social development and the success and challenges of building a democratic developmental state in a multinational setting, former Communications Minister Getachew Reda said that there has to be comparison in dealing with these concepts.

At an academic lecture organized in Mekelle this week, Getachew presented the rationale of democratic developmental state from the very central point in dealing with neoliberal and developmental thoughts is the very role of the state.

Therefore, the role of the state in neo-liberal thinking is confined to protecting private properties and enforcing contracts set by the market. There is night watchman state that doesn't intervene in the market.

The role of protecting self-interest is the role of all actors; the state and the private sector, Getachew noted.

From the competition point of view, market is pareto efficient; a condition where it is possible to make one person wealthiest without making the other person poorest. There is information asymmetry in the competitive nature of the market in these thoughts, he added.

And this conditions creates market under supply such as the provision of public goods and security (the ultimate monopoly of the prevention of violence should be in the hands of the state), Getachew argued.

In the neo-liberal model of development, Getachew said that there is likely market entry failure and market under supply in some of the basic products such as technological innovation, before adding that entry risks not provided by private actors involving in the competitive market.

As to him, technology is very much important for development. However, the market or the private sector don't want to take entry risks.

Another point of discussion Getachew raised is that neoliberalism has no theoretical assumption. It only has empirical thoughts which prescribe the bigger the government, the more the likelihood of the government being involved in patronage distribution of rent and the more involved in economic activities, the more rampant in rent seeking belongs.

Hence, to avoid the dangerous market competition scenarios, the role of the state should be minimal, is the concept of neoliberalism, according to Getachew.

Comparatively, he pointed out that developmental state (DS) school of thought has basic rationales; the promotion of accelerated development through addressing the market failure.

The basic nature of DS model is primarily is its theoretical nature built on accelerated development and it is the basic for existence of the state (government) unless will be questionable.

Structurally, DS seeks to assume relative autonomous state from external intervention and most importantly from the private sector, he added.

"Western states will be plutocratic states; in effect there are few that claim they know all for the mass to decide market laws, controls the media, the state apparatus and keep manufacturing the consent of the public."

Getachew also added that the nexus between the ideological and the structural characteristics of developmental model distinguishes the state in creating hegemony firmly believed in intervening in the market in major failures to accelerate the development.

Historically, developmental states were surrounded by enemies and they consider that development is the way to escape from that gird and none of them were democratic.

South Korea introduced with democracy during the 1990s and Taiwan's is very recent phenomenon.

The point here is how developmental state can be democratic?

According to Getachew, democracy and development should be guided by national contexts. In multiethnic states like Ethiopia, when there is no system that can accommodate diversity, there is likely the condition of disintegration.

In the Ethiopian context, there are two concepts enshrined in the constitution; the twin basics which determine Ethiopia's national survival are poverty and backwardness on one hand, diversity and development on the other.

Thus, to address the problems related to poverty and backwardness, accelerated development and democratic system can fully accommodate diversity is a must, according to Getachew.

"The assumption in the Ethiopian context is not a matter of choice but directly related to these twin pillars. Then, it is must that the Ethiopia state shall be democratic in nature."

However, for Abraha Akelom who specialized in the science of political economy at Mekelle University, the concept of democratic developmental state lacks clarity, intra-party democracy in the ruling party, and positive synergy in the ethno federal setting in the leadership up to the lower echelon of the government structure.

The concept has four major elements he said; committed leadership, organizational capacity, effective and autonomous bureaucracy and national development planning institution.

Thus, from the above point of view, democratic centrism and democratic nationalism- the terms widely used in the ruling party's doctrine should be clarified.

"Both development and democracy are compatible according to the proponents of democratic developmental state (DDS), and I can say that (DDS) is the perfect model for multiethnic Ethiopia but the bureaucracy and the leadership are not committed enough, the later being an extension of the former."

The establishment of the National Planning Commission could be good manifestation, but it has to set effective subsidiary organizations at the constituent states level, he added.