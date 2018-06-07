Ethiopia: What EPRDF and the Government of Ethiopia Should Do to Have Democratic and United Ethiopia?

EPRDF and the government of Ethiopia needs to resolve the most pressing and real problems of the greatest concern to the people and better satisfy the people's demands. Enhancing and improving the party's leadership, assist the party to play its role as the leadership core in exercising overall leading and coordinating all efforts and improve its art of leadership and governance is critical to ensure the victory of the reform and creating stable and orderly society. All party's members should focus on the major policies and strategies of the country both in thinking_and action, raising their awareness of opportunities and responsibilities that enables them keep the right directions.

Establishing institution and mechanisms is also fundamental to pool talented people and give them full play to show and give concern for people's livelihood particularly to those indentified children of freedom-fighters sacrificed and disabled. There will never ever be an end to practice, emancipation of the mind, to reform and opening up-eventually making Ethiopia a modern that is rich, strong, democratic and united to realize the_dream of the_lost comrades, this is to be called national great revival.

We most deepen political system reform that features the organic unity of upholding the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, governing the country according to the rule of the law.

Adhering to the major strategic judgment that development and democracy are still the key to solving all types of problems in Ethiopia, working hard to address the root problems of the challenges, believing the federal system is the only medicine to maintain Ethiopia as a nation. Solve market imperfection, too much government interference and poor over sight over projects being underway.

Adhere to party's basic line, reject the old and rigid closed door policy, improving the working mechanisms of people's congress, widen channels for the public to participate in legislative in an orderly manner through__ discussions, hearing, assessment and publicizing draft law actively, address social concerns through inquiring and investigating of specific problems and putting record for examinations.

Establishing the building of new types of think-tanks with party's characteristics aiming at reforming major policies, ideologies and structures of the party would be the pillars of the reform.

Heart to heart talks with the people to ensure that peoples are satisfied with equality, justice in every court-verdict, all acts in violation of the constitution and party's key directions must be investigated and bring to courts.

Forming scientific and effective mechanisms to check and coordinate power, reforming party's discipline -inspection system will be instrumental to maintain EPRDF culture.

Selecting capable, honest, responsible officials competitively merely by their grades or votes- the members should be committed towards people's causes, diligent and programmatic in serving the people and not afraid of taking on responsibilities.

We shall get rid of the "official rank standard", officials be adaptive to promotion, demotion, appointment, resignation or retirement.

_Serious warning to EPRDF and the government of Ethiopia

Ethiopia faces a series of vicious circle political challenges and is in a dilemma on the political economic and social fronts and its path of continuity as a country. _Thus, the very party you lead must, with greater political courage and wisdom, and lose no time to deepen reform in key sectors and discard all notions and systems that hinder efforts to pursue development in scientific ways. If the new leadership contributes its own share in implementing the reforms scientifically, then it is great help to rescue national security which is heading to genocide types of act.

EPRDF should set up a well-developed scientific standardized and effective framework of systems and ensure that all institutions in all sectors are fully functioning.

However, failure to realize the stated reforms in all fronts will lead us find ourselves in a blind alley and vicious circle which will cause the end of Ethiopia.

Failed Ethiopia will be destructive to us all. No one is winner but all of us losers.

I believe your leadership qualities can save the party and Ethiopia from these forecasted failures through implementing the above recommended points.

If you take these points heartily, you will be able to create democratic and united Ethiopia. Hence, history will remember you as rescuer Ethiopian leader.

