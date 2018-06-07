Ethiopia: Premier Abiy to Pay Official Visit to Uganda

ADDIS ABABA-- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will pay an official visit to Uganda from June 9-10, 2018.

Office of the Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry disclosed that the Prime Minister will pay a working visit to Uganda upon the official invitation from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss on bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

The visit of the Premier Abiy will help to further strengthen the long standing relations between the peoples and governments of both countries, the spokesperson noted.

Ethiopia and Uganda are active participants of the efforts being made under the auspices of IGAD to seek a lasting solution to the crisis in South Sudan that has continued unabated.

Both countries have contributed their armed forces under the umbrella of AMISOM for a peace keeping mission in Somalia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy will preside over Uganda's National Day of Patriots.

Prime Minister Abiy has earlier paid similar visits to Djibouti, Sudan, Kenya, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates as part of his efforts to further boost Ethiopia's relations with the countries.