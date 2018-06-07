7 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Abiy to Pay Official Visit to Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

ADDIS ABABA-- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will pay an official visit to Uganda from June 9-10, 2018.

Office of the Spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry disclosed that the Prime Minister will pay a working visit to Uganda upon the official invitation from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss on bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

The visit of the Premier Abiy will help to further strengthen the long standing relations between the peoples and governments of both countries, the spokesperson noted.

Ethiopia and Uganda are active participants of the efforts being made under the auspices of IGAD to seek a lasting solution to the crisis in South Sudan that has continued unabated.

Both countries have contributed their armed forces under the umbrella of AMISOM for a peace keeping mission in Somalia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy will preside over Uganda's National Day of Patriots.

Prime Minister Abiy has earlier paid similar visits to Djibouti, Sudan, Kenya, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates as part of his efforts to further boost Ethiopia's relations with the countries.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Health System As Example to Other African Countries

Ethiopia has achieved a significant improvement in the health sector. Citizens' health status in the meantime has also… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.