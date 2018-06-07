Nigeria: June 12 As New Democracy Day - Victory At Last for Late MKO - Daughters

As commendations continued to pour in, following President Muhammadu Buhari's replacement of May 29 with June 12 as Democracy Day celebration in the country, Hafsat and Wura, daughters of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola have described it. as a long awaited victory for their father, saying it calls for celebration.

On Wednesday, President Buhari, surprisingly announced the conferment on Abiola, the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, Presidential election, posthumously, the highest National Honour and award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR)-- 25 years after his death.

Abiola's Vice Presidential candidate Babagana Kingibe and late human rights and fiery lawyer Gani Fawehinmi are also to be bestowed with National honours on June 12.

The president also declared June 12, the day on which the election held in 1993, as the new Democracy Day beginning from next year.

The declaration has spiralled commendations from across all activists and groups. Activists and non-activists. All the states in the West have always observed June 12 as democracy day.

Abiola's react

Hafsat Abiola- Costello, Nigerian activist for human rights, civil rights and democracy was who was recently, appointed on June 5, 2018 as the Executive President of Women in Africa (WIA) Initiative on her Facebook wall stated: "Dear friends, words cannot truly express how happy I feel. Here is President Buhari's executive order (attached speech of President Buhari) declaring that June 12, the day of the election that my father won, would henceforth be Nigeria's Democracy Day and conferring on my dad the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, a title reserved for presidents. Twenty five years after June 12..

"I tried to capture my feelings in the (sort of) poem below.

Please celebrate with me."

(The poem is attached herewith.)

Also, Abiola's daughter, Wura, took to her Twitter handle to thank the president for the hounour as she extolled her late father.

In a series of tweet, Wura wrote; "Dearest Daddy, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale #Abiola GCFR. Wonderful to finally be able to write this, 20 years on! Thank you President Buhari.

"#MKO, "Through your sterling example..may you flesh the dream of a free democratic society" in Nigeria. #June12. Proudly Nigerian today and always."