7 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop in FIFA Ranking Ahead of World Cup

Photo: Nigeria Football Federation
Super Eagles
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles will be going to the World Cup as underdogs indeed as they slipped further in the last FIFA ranking before the World Cup commences in Russia.

The Super Eagles dropped one place from 47th position to 48th in the latest rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

In Africa, the Super Eagles slipped from sixth place to seventh as they are now behind Tunisia, Senegal, Congo DR, Morocco, Egypt and Ghana.

The trio of Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali complete the list of Africa's top 10 teams.

The slip by the Super Eagles will not be surprising to many as the three-time African champions have failed to make the most of the friendly games they played during the period under review.

The breakdown on the FIFA website shows that Nigeria lost 17 points from last month's 635. They are now on 618.

Incidentally, none of Nigeria's group opponents at the Russia 2018 World Cup rose in the ranking.

Argentina are holding on to the fifth spot in the world, while Croatia who the Super Eagles will face in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup game dropped two places from 18th to 20th.

World Cup debutants Iceland remained 22nd.

Germany are still the world's, Brazil in second, Belgium in third, Portugal fourth and Argentina fifth.

In sixth place are Switzerland, France are seventh, Poland moved up three spots from 10th to eighth while Chile retain their ninth position and Spain completing the top ten ranked teams.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published few days after the World Cup on July 19.

