Nigeria: Reps in Rowdy Session Over June 12 Democracy Day Declaration

The House of Representatives is currently in a rowdy session over President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to declare June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day.

While some lawmakers supported it, others asked the president to rescind his decision.

Some of the lawmakers also kicked against the honour given to Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12,1993 presidential election.

Some lawmakers who also spoke on the issue said there is need to ensure the rule of law is followed regarding the matter, while others spoke in favour of the president's decision.

Details later... ..