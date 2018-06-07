7 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps in Rowdy Session Over June 12 Democracy Day Declaration

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Guardian
MKO Abiola.
By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives is currently in a rowdy session over President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to declare June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day.

While some lawmakers supported it, others asked the president to rescind his decision.

Some of the lawmakers also kicked against the honour given to Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12,1993 presidential election.

Some lawmakers who also spoke on the issue said there is need to ensure the rule of law is followed regarding the matter, while others spoke in favour of the president's decision.

Details later... ..

More on This

Buhari Honours MKO Abiola, Declares June 12 Democracy Day

Instead of May 29 every year, Democracy Day will now be celebrated in Nigerian on June 12, President Muhammadu Buhari… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.