Ghana: Disqualified Okaikoi North NDC Chairman Aspirant Reinstated

The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has overturned an earlier decision by a Vetting Committee to disqualify an aspiring chairman at the Okaikoi North Constituency.

Gregory Quarshie's reinstatement came barely 24 hours after his disqualification by the Vetting Committee chaired by the Regional Chairman, Ade Coker spawned fiery debate within the party.

He was disqualified after Mr Coker described him as a mere "sympathiser" of the NDC because he had not held any of the nine branch positions in his constituency and was told to appeal the decision within three days.

The Regional Chairman's interpretation of the election guidelines drafted by the NDC's National Executive Committee (NEC) displeased a majority of both grassroots and senior members of the party, with some claiming the aspirant was "simply being victimized for no reason."

Acting on a petition submitted by Mr Quarshie over the matter, REC, also chaired by Mr Coker, overturned the decision by an overwhelming support.

An elated Mr Quarshie said "justice has finally been served, everyone knew from day one that I was unfairly disqualified, a decision I was not ready to allow, without putting up a fight."

"I had received many calls from the NDC because they were disheartened by the disqualification.

"But I appealed to them to allow the wheel of justice to take its course and their patience has finally paid off, truth will always stand," Mr Quarshie noted.

Explaining why he is contesting for the position, Mr Quarshie said he wants to unite NDC supporters in the constituency whose disunity in 2016 caused them the parliamentary seat.

"We need to join forces to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) who is not doing anything in the Okaikoi North Constituency," he alleged, promising to prioritise the welfare of his constituents if he is elected.

Mr Quarshie is contesting three other candidates, including the incumbent chairman.

The election of NDC constituency executives will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018, across the country. -myjoyonline.com