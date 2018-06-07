Ghana: 2 Died in 2013, 2017 After Undergoing Surgery At Obengfo Hospital - Gmdc

Two people died at the Obengfo Hospital between 2013 and 2017 after undergoing a liposuction and fat transfer surgery at the facility.

Three other victims also suffered severe complications after visiting the facility which is being operated by Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

The Registrar of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC), Dr Eli Atikpui disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra yesterday following the recent death of the National Entrepreneur Innovation Programme (NEIP) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Madam Stacy Offei Darko.

He also revealed that the Council had also received several complaints on the shoddy operations of the doctor though they had failed to officially lodge the case with the MDC.

He said Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh did not have a valid licence and certificate to practise as a doctor.

"In 2003 Dr Obeng-Andoh and a colleague performed surgery on a patient who later complained to the council that he was not competently managed by the doctor".

The council investigated and found Dr Obeng-Andoh and his colleague guilty, they were sanctioned but Dr Obeng-Andoh refused to comply so he was suspended," he said.

Dr Atikpui said Dr Obeng-Andoh was suspended by the Council in 2012, from the practice of medicine for three years following a disciplinary committee decision that he was guilty of the infamous conduct.

He said in 2013, Dr Obeng-Andoh in 2013, visited the Council to pay his registration fee ostensibly to renew his registration but he was reminded that he had not served his sanction, therefore he could not renew his registration.

Dr Atikpui said his outfit received information that in spite of the suspension, Dr Obeng-Andoh was practising with impunity and fragrant disregard for the rules, regulations and legislation governing the medical practice.

He said the council made a report to the police upon which he was apprehended.

Dr Atikpui said Dr Obeng-Andoh's hospital was closed down with the help of the police on account of public health and safety but he filed an appeal.