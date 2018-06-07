Ghana: Highway Robbers Storm Yeji Market

Yeji — Highway robbers on Monday dawn stormed the Yeji market in the Brong Ahafo Region, and made away with thousands of Ghana Cedis from traders and market women, in the market at gunpoint.

At least about 30 traders who were from Kumasi, Edjura, Atebubu, among others were robbed of their monies.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the robbers, numbering about 15, fired several warning shots into the air, to scare anybody before carrying out the operation.

Mr. George Adjei, a resident of the town, told the Ghanaian Times that the incident created pandemonium at the market, as some traders run for cover leaving behind their goods.

He said the incident had been happening quite often and that that was the second in less than two weeks.

Mr. Adjei said fear had gripped the people in the town as it seems the police could not have an answer to counter the activities of highway robbers, who were having a field day.

The Yeji District Police Commander, Supt Godfred Obeng Asare confirmed the story to the media.

He said the robbers operate at Adjura-Atebubu highway, a crime prone zone in the area, adding that the robbers earlier robbed passengers, who came to the Yeji market, at Bolga-Nkwanta highway.

Supt. Asare explained that the lack of adequate personnel and logistics was hampering operations of the police, and appealed for more personnel to deal with the situation.

He indicated that the police would counter activities of the highway robbers and crime.