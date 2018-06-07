Ghana: President Cuts SOD for Construction of Second Phase of K'si International Airport

Kumasi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the second phase of the Kumasi International Airport project.

Estimated at 66.350 million Euros, the project is expected to be completed within 24 months by Messrs Contracta Construction, UK Limited.

The 1,981 metres runway would be extended to 2,320 metres runway and taxi link as well as the construction of a new ultra-modern terminal building with a capacity of 1,000 people.

Similarly, there would be the construction of two new apron parking stands of 17,500 metres square comprising a car park, access road, security fence, substation and provision of bulk utility services.

The project is expected to create 1, 200 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

Present to grace the occasion was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other government officials.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Akufo-Addo said, his government was committed to the development of the domestic aviation industry in the country.

He stated that his government was poised to converting the Kumasi Airport to an international standard forming part of the multi-modal transport system introduced by government which included road, railways, marine as well as air transportations.

The President indicated that, the project would stimulate the growth of the country's industrial and agricultural sectors and boost tourism potential in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that, the completion of the project would ensure the growth in domestic airlines thereby providing a significant expansion in domestic and regional routes.

He disclosed that plans were far ahead for the commencement of other projects in the aviation industry which included the second phase of the Tamale Airport and the rehabilitation of the Sunyani airstrip.

The President cautioned encroachers of airport lands noting its threat to the future expansion of the various airports in the country and urged the management of the various airports, the land commission and the traditional authorities to protect the lands.

Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, pointed out that, the aviation sector had the potential to turn around the fortunes of the country as well as being "the game changer" in promoting the economy to call for both local and international investors.

The Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), John Dekyem Attafuah, assured the President that, GACL was going to manage and protect the property of the aviation ministry as it was their duty.

He said the GACL has plans of trademarking the airport as "Airport City" to house corporate offices, malls and commercial offices among others adding that "we are going to work hard so as to ensure the efficient management of aviation facilities in the country."