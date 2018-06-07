Ghana: Let's Work On the Anas's Expose

At long last, the much awaited video of the ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and his Tiger Eye PI has been premiered.

Thousands of Ghanaians from far and near yesterday thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), to watch the video that was centred on corruption in Ghana Football.

As a matter of fact, the video exposed several high level football administrators who were caught "red handed" on tape nicodemously receiving bribes.

Looking at the number of people who filled the main hall of AICC, the questions we ask are: Were we only interested in watching the video clip to view the corruption going on the country? Or what impact is the video clip of Aremeyaw's investigative journalism, going to have since it mirror's the rot in society?

We ask these questions because this is not the first investigative work of the ace journalist. He has undertaken many other investigations that have landed corrupt officials in prison or dismissed from their workplaces. Some are still in court.

Already some of those in the recent video, such as the President of the Ghana Football Authority, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is the first fall guy who has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service, for interrogation over the allegation of influence peddling.

A Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo also appeared before the CID to answer questions after his name was mentioned in the video clip.

While Anas continue to receive praise from some Ghanaians, many others are raising issues with his approach, that, in their opinion, borders on ethics.

The Ghanaian Time is not going into the ethics but rather on the substance and outcomes in the video clip which must not be swept under the carpet.

Others are of the view that allegations must be substantiated with evidence but we feel that the revelations must be enough evidence to pin public office holders to account for their actions and inactions.

We would continue to throw our weight behind any journalist who unearths corrupt malpractices in society for the law to swiftly deal with them to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

No patriotic citizen can be happy about the canker of corruption in society. Its negative impact on society as well as its effect on investment drive of the country cannot be over emphasised.

Indeed, all over the world, countries are taking serious view of the canker of corruption and it is not surprising that African leaders tackled corruption on the continent during the 55th Anniversary celebration of the African Union on the theme "Wining the fight against corruption: A sustainable path to Africa's transformation."

Tackling corruption on the Africa continent is the best way of ensuring the judicious use of the resources to attain the socio-economic transformation envisaged under the Agenda 2060 and the Sustainable Development Goals of eradicating all forms of poverty and leaving no one behind.

It is our view that anyone caught on the video for engaging in acts of corruption or inducing corruption must face the consequences.

Kudos to Anas and his Tiger Eye PI.