Ghana: Shock, Outrage Greet Anas' Video

After several weeks of suspense and speculations, the much awaited controversial exposé of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was yesterday finally premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The two hour, 10 minutes video dubbed "Number 12" shocked hundreds of football fanatics and others, who gathered behind a big screen not to watch a football match but how corruption thrived in Ghana's football.

They were held spellbound when the man at the centre of the controversy, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi veered off the football 'pitch' into the realms of politics promising heaven and earth to some 'investors.'

As early as 1:00 pm hundreds of people started trouping in to the venue to get the best spots to watch the video put together by the Tiger Eye PI in collaboration with global broadcaster, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) .

There was tight security at the venue; patrons were searched twice before allowed inside the auditorium, bags were scanned while those who had bottled water were asked to take a sip to confirm it was indeed water.

Scores of people who had tickets to view the 3:00pm showing were stranded as others with tickets for later showings were allowed to enter the auditorium to fill the seats.

To prevent recording or snapping of shots, organisers insisted that everyone switched off their phones but one person who after constant reminders, refused to switch his phone off was hauled outside by two security personnel.

At exactly 3:00, the anxiety grew stronger, compelling a patron to stand up and shout "Time Aso oo Times Aso", to wit, it is time, causing others to burst out in laughter.

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, the Parish Priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, delivering some remarks before the show, expressed worry over the spate of corruption in the society.

Noting how some parents 'sowed' the seed of corruption in their children by buying examination questions for them, he said there was the need for parents to be exemplary figures for their children.

He said the country needs men of integrity and honesty to grow and with reference from the Bible, queried "for what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world and; lose his soul."

The video, he said must be a wake up for all to avoid corruption, saying "Corruption must end in Ghana, Ghana must work again."

Some familiar persons spotted were Kofi Adams, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, renowned communication expert and foreign diplomats.

A mask wearing man, believed to be the investigative journalist, Anas, accompanied by a group of people, as well as some foreigners were also there to watch the video.

At the close of the first show, hundreds of people despite a heavy rainfall had massed up in front of the venue waiting for their turn.