President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of four heads of government agencies.

They are Mr Alfred Obeng, Managing Director, Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), Ms Gifty Klenam, CEO, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Mr Paul Asare Ansah, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Dr Felix Anyah, CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to sources at the Presidency, Mr Alfred Obeng was removed from office as part of the restructuring of parastatal companies and agencies.

In his place, Mr George Mensah Okley has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the new Managing Director of BOST.

BOST has, in the past few months, been accused of causing financial loss to the state through the sale of fuel below the market price, among others.

In the case of Madam Klenam, she is alleged to be at loggerheads with her Deputy, Sayibu Akilu, a development which was having rippling effect on the operations of GEPA.

GEPA is strategically placed to drive the Government's One-District-One-Factory programme to project the agenda for creating jobs and boost the country's non-traditional exports.

A letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President also asked Mr Ansah to hand over his office to Mr Edward Kofi Osei as the new Director-General of GPHA.

He is further directed to proceed to collect three months' salary and any other terminal benefits due him under relevant law on contract.

Mr Ansah is to hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Authority not later than close of business on Friday, June 8.

On the part of Dr Felix Anyah, though reasons given for his removal was unclear, a letter reportedly directed to him gave him up to 48 hours to pack out of his office and hand over any Korle Bu assets in his possession.