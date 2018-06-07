Residents in Lilongwe have expressed their concern over some traffic lights which have not been functioning for the past two weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), one of the city residents who conducts business at Lilongwe flea Market, Blessings Mhone, said due to the malfunctioning of the traffic lights he arrives at his business place late which has made him lose some of his customers.

"At first when the traffic lights were functioning, we were not experiencing problems of traffic jam because vehicles were controlled easily and faster by the traffic lights, but now it is difficult because the traffic lights are not functioning," he said.

Another resident from the city, Jane Kayuni, said she was concerned about this problem as there is sometimes chaos and no order at the roads that cross.

"You will find that vehicles from different directions want to get in at the same time, this puts our lives at risk because sometimes these vehicles almost run into each other, so if these lights are not maintained in time, we are going to see many accidents occurring," she said.

One of the minibus operators, Rodgers Longwe conquered with Mhone, saying they spend a lot of time on the queue because of malfunctioning of the traffic lights.

He said his business has also been affected. "Instead of operating several times in a day, we are limited with the number of trips we make per day due to traffic jams and we end up with money that is not enough," Longwe said.

He further said it could have been better if the traffic lights were fixed as soon as possible by responsible authorities so that the problem can be averted.

When this reporter contacted Lilongwe City Council Public Relations Officer, Tamara Chafunya did not pick up her phone.

She also did not respond to the questionnaire that was sent to her.

A random observation that was done by MANA in Lilongwe town indicated that some traffic lights have not been functioning for the past three weeks in places like Paul Kagame Road near Sunbird Lilongwe Hotel and at Lilongwe Bridge near Tsoka flea Market.