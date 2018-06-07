Namibia: Train Delay Angers Passengers

Frustrated passengers expressed their anger about a four-hour TransNamib train delay yesterday.

The train took off from Keetmanshoop at 19h00 on Tuesday, and only arrived in Windhoek yesterday at 11h00. It was expected to arrive in Windhoek at about 07h00. TransNamib spokesperson Ailly Hangula-Paulino could not say why the train was delayed when contacted for comment yesterday. A train worker anonymously said the problem was with the locomotive as it was operating slower than usual.

The Namibian spoke to around 10 people, who said the delay happened when the train stood still for several hours after midnight at Mariental.

According to them, the train was reportedly waiting to exchange locomotives with one that was coming from Windhoek. Ida Hartung (72), said she was lucky that her doctor's appointment is only this morning, otherwise she would have been too late. "I am frustrated that we had to be this late, and worse still, they did not even explain to us why we came late," she stated.

Another passenger, Sina Beukes (61), said her daughter had planned to come and pick her up, but could not do that anymore as she had to go to work.

"Now, she is struggling to find someone who can come and get me because I do not know where her home is," said Beukes.

Silvanus Horaseb (20), and his friends, felt it all comes down to God's plan, and maybe if they had arrived on time, there could have been an accident or something worse. Others who declined to give their names felt there should have been an explanation at the very least.

A group of five young women said they all planned to travel further than Windhoek after arriving by train, but now they have all been delayed in looking for transport as some are going to Opuwo, Otjiwarongo, Gobabis and other places.