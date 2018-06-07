Malawi national team Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has welcomed the offer made by the legendary scorer Lawrence 'Lule' Waya to drill the misfiring forwards ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Morocco and Cameroon in September.

The Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets legend has asked Football Association (FAM) of Malawi to give him a chance to help the national team on voluntary basis.

"Its my free offer for national service," the revered Waya said. "They don't have to pay for my services. I am volunteering."

He added: "Malawi needs strikers coach."

RVG has has since welcomed the offer, saying he has respect for Waya and was already considering inviting him for a chat on the strikers' crisis.

He said Lule will be invited together with former Flames net busters Russell Mwafulirwa and Esau Kanyenda for personal meeting and chat with him.

"At least one or two will be considered [to drill the team] for some days to give a chance to the current strikers to learn from them. The team is playing well creating great chances only finishing is a problem," he said.

Meanwhile, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu also welcomed Waya's offer, saying: "That's good to hear."