7 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: NFA Appoints Electoral Body for December Elections

Windhoek — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) executive committee last weekend, as per the provisions of the NFA Electoral Code, appointed former chairperson of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Vivian Katjiuongua, alongside Trevor Brockeshoff and Eric Kemanya in the Electoral Committee.

The committee will oversee the smooth running of the NFA elective congress slated for December this year.

The trio will be deputised by Avia Kaunalenga and Abed Theofilus while the newly appointed Appeal Committee consist of Slysken Makando, Franco Cosmos and Leslie Goraseb, who will be deputised by Jona Dumba Kamwanya and Boston Likando.

The Electoral Committee will be responsible for all administrative and management responsibilities of the NFA elections. Including ensuring that everything possible is done for the elections to be fair and transparent.

The current leadership of football in Namibia were voted into office in December 2014 with president of the NFA Frans Mbidi elected unopposed, to become the eight president of the association.

