Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa has said Malawi stands to benefit from the forth-coming investment forum which government will host from June 11 to 12,2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mussa said the mega investment forum has attracted global attention with 600 delegates confirmed to take part.

"To - date we have received confirmation from more than 500 delegates from both local and foreign delegates from 29 countries which include; Netherlands, India, Ireland, South Africa, China, Zambia, France, Kenya, Germeny, Zimbabwe among others," said Mussa.

The forum will be held under the theme: 'Promoting Private Sector-led Growth: Key to Malawi's Sustainable Development' and it will attract business captains from in and outside Malawi.

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) Public Relations Manager, Deliby Chimbalu said they have received confirmations from financing institutions such as Africa Agriculture Investment and Trade Fund, Trade and Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Standard Bank, National Bank and CDH Investment Bank who will be part of the financiers for the forum.

Chimbalu added that MITC has also organized trade exhibition for the MIF 2018 to showcase products and services that are produced in key sectors of the country's economy such as energy, manufacturing, tourism, transport, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-processing.

"The idea is to help our local producers to find international markets for their products through the interactions that they will have with the delegates to the forum," she said.

"We have a target of 80 exhibitors; 70 local and 10 foreign. So far, we have registered about four international exhibitors and over 40 local exhibitors," Chimbalu explained.

Apart from the confirmations for delegates and exhibitors, Chimbalu said, MITC has packaged more than 24 ready strategic public projects under the public private partnership agreement that have shared delegates.

"We have also additional 18 private sector projects to be discussed during the forum. We want the discussions of the forum to focus on projects other than policy issues," she added.

The forum is being funded by the private as well as public sector companies such as Standard Bank, FDH Bank, National Bank of Malawi, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority, NICO Holdings Limited and Total Malawi, among others