Malawi: Tigresses Stand in Thunder's Way

Thunder Queens will this coming Saturday face Tigresses at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

The weekend game will give the Queens a chance to see their ambition of clinching this year's top title becomes a reality. The two teams are meeting in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL).

Queens are ahead of Tigresses on the log table with 8 points while Tigresses have amassed six points so far.

Queens coach, Christina Mkwanda-Nsinji told Mana Tuesday said they were determined to beat the Tigresses.

"It's a fact that Tigresses are our bigger opponents but we are more than ready to beat them and maintain our position.

Our objective is to end the title drought this season and we know that would be hard to achieve if we lose on Saturday.

We have had enough of suffering," she said. Tigresses Team Manager, Helene Mpinganjira-Tasosa said they were well prepared for the weekend battle.

"We do not underrate Queens as they have improved a lot in terms of performance.

However, we will fight hard to get the maximum point," she said. SRNL general secretary Annie Hanjahanja-Billie said everything was on schedule so far in the League.

She said SRNL was impressed with the performance of teams and discipline that has been displayed by the teams and supporters. She then urged netball lovers in Blantyre to come in their large numbers to witness the giants of Malawi's netball.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

Fixture SATURDAY June 9, 2018

Serenity Stars vs Polytechnic 10.30 am

Diamonds vs Machinjii. Sisters 12 noon Shizaella Queens. Vs Chilomoni Sisters 1.30pm

Thunder Queens. Vs Tigresses 3.00pm BYC