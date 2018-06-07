Kasungu — Police in Kasungu have arrested a 51 year-old man for allegedly sodomizing and defiling his 12 year-old step son and 15 year-old step daughter respectively.

The suspect identified as Kawale Mazolowondo is allegedly committed the offences during the month of May, 2018. It is suspected that Mazolowondo requested his wife, Hanna Phiri, 52 that due to her old age she should allow him to be having sexual activities with his 15 year-old step daughter as she herself could not satisfactorily meet his sexual demands.

In order to save her marriage, the wife agreed and Mazolowondo started defiling his step daughter. According to Kasungu Police Public Relation Officer (PRO),Edna Mzingwitsa said It is alleged that Mazolowondo had been forcing a brother to the step daughter he was defiling to engage with him in unnatural sexual activities.

She said the boy once reported the matter to her mother who kept ignoring and the boy decided to leave the house and started wondering around until some of the community members who knew the boy tipped Ganizani Phiri, a Volunteer Child Welfare Officer.

Upon interviewing the boy it is when all the cases were uncovered then Phiri reported the matter to police who have arrested Mazolowondo.

Mzingwitsa added that both victims were given medical reports for medical checkup where the results indicated both were defiled and sodomized by the suspect.

Mazolowondo has been charged with Sodomy contrary to section 153(a) and Defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code and will appear before court soon when police enquiries are completed. Mazolowondo comes from Chizolowondo village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.