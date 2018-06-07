President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said government would continue to spearhead different development projects in a move to uplift living standards of Malawians.

Mutharika made the pledge on Tuesday when he inspected construction works of Phalombe District Hospital before embarking on a whistle stop tour to Migowi, Mulanje and Chiradzulu districts.

"I am happy that my government has managed to construct a hospital here in Phalombe after several governments in the past failed to do so.

Not only that, Phalombe has a community technical college and teachers' training college which is the first of its kind.

"My government will continue to offer development projects regardless of political affiliations of a particular area in Malawi," Mutharika said, adding his government would also ensure such development projects are spread evenly across the country.

Mutharika reaffirmed his position to stand for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket as its presidential candidate during the 2019 tripartite elections, challenging that anyone was free to contest for the position at the forthcoming convention slated for this month.

He, however, commended the masses for being loyal to the DPP in all good and bad times, observing: "When former president died, we were in trouble.

When former President Joyce Banda arrested me, you also stood by me. This clearly shows how committed you are to the party." "I will never leave you alone in all situations and I am ready to deal with all challenges like hunger and other unforeseen circumstances," Mutharika assured.

Before proceeding to Phalombe and Chiradzulu, the president toured the construction work of Zomba - Jali - Chitakale Road in Mulanje where he expressed satisfaction with progress of the work.

In Mulanje, he made stop-overs at Chambe and Kambenje where he addressed multitudes that gathered at the places.

"The DPP is holding its convention later this month and primaries in August or September and all positions are up for grabs.

The party believes in democracy and I urge you all to exercise your powers.

"The Party will hold primaries in all constituencies and wards," said Mutharika while attributing the division that has rocked the party to some people who he described as 'greedy and disgruntled' politicians.