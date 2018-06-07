Namibia: Landless People's Movement Documents Stolen

Burglars broke into the house of Landless People's Movement (LPM) national coordinator of registration, Maxie Meliza Minnaar at Keetmanshoop's Noordhoek residential area and stole documents, a television set and a decoder.

The burglary occurred between 29-30 May while she was temporarily staying at her parents' house at the town's Kronlein residential area. Minnaar, who said the thugs forced open the front door to gain entry into the house, voiced concern why her house was targeted just after the Nama cultural festival held at the town.

Although the suspects stole other items, she said the thieves were particularly after party documents, including declarations signed by members in several regions.

"We suspect that politics is involved here. Why would thieves steal the movement's documents?" she asked.

However, the theft will not hinder their plans to register the movement as a political party before the end of the year. "Now, we are more than ready to turn our movement into a political party.

If they believe they have succeeded in derailing our plans of competing in the 2019 national elections by stealing our documents, they have missed the point," Minnaar stressed.

"We have already directed our leaders in the region to get new declarations from our members support the registration of the movement as a political party," she added.

She claimed that the police, who attended the scene, also believed the burglary was "politically motivated".

A case (CR 04/06/2018) of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft has been opened with the police.

//Karas police regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo yesterday confirmed that Minnaar had opened a criminal case regarding the break-in at her house.

However, police at this stage cannot confirm or deny that there was a political motive as investigations into the burglary are still ongoing.