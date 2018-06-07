Zimbabwe: Chigova Magic Takes Warriors to Cosafa Final

The Zimbabwe Warriors Wednesday left it to their impressive goalkeeper George Chigova to decide their 2018 COSAFA Cup destiny when the giant goalie saved two semi-final spot kicks from Lesotho to set up a dream final against rivals Zambia on Saturday.

This is after Sunday Chidzambwa's men had played out to a goalless draw with the football minnows during a chilly night in Polokwane, South Africa.

Lesotho surprised their more fancied opponents when they put a lot of determination during regulation time to delay the Warriors triumph which was finally decided by the penalty lottery.

During the 90 minutes, the Warriors had much of the ball but could not break a resolute Lesotho defence especially in the first half.

The introduction of second half substitutes Talent Chawapihwa and Tino Kadewere brought some impetus into the Warriors game, something that saw the Zimbabweans increasing their goalmouth action with Kadewere at one point nodding inches wide of goal in what could have broken the deadlock.

Lesotho, on their part, put up a gritty show and with a bit of luck, could have run away with it had it not been some gallant defending by an alert Warriors defence.

With the two sides tied by the end of regulation time, all eyes were on Warriors goal-minder Chigova to repeat Monday's semi-final heroics which saw him save three penalty kicks from Botswana all in a row.

Chigova did not disappoint Wednesday as he saved two out of the three kicks fired at him by Lesotho while the Warriors netted all their three efforts to place the scores beyond the numerical reach of their opponents.

The defending champions scored through Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Khama Billiat, Jameson Mukombwe and the overseas based Alec Mudimu.

This final would be a repeat of last year's in which the Warriors beat rivals Zambia to claim an impressive five COSAFA Cup triumphs and if they win against their neighbours, it would be the six title.

Zambia had beat Madagascar in an earlier semi-final match game.