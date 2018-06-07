6 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Kandjii Draws Boxing Board Ire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheefeni Nikodemus

The Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board on Wednesday rubbished accusations of graft and tribalism levelled against the federation by Katutura Central Constituency regional councillor Ambrosius Kandjii.

During a recent submission in the National Council, Kandjii claimed that the boxing establishment's ex-secretary general Joe Kaperu and his interim successor Eckard Modise were fired without due process and on tribal grounds by a "rogue" board that defied "a ministerial order".

"The reason for their suspension is tribalism. One of the board members allegedly said he [Modise] is Tswana, and he would never come back again (sic). In a government office, a certain tribe cannot come back, and then somebody has to lose his job just because he is a Tswana," Kandjii reportedly said indignantly.

He then called on sports minister Erastus Uutoni to commission "a serious investigation into this board), claiming that he "was informed that the minister instructed the board to reinstate Mr Kaperu and Mr Modise, and that the board rejected a directive of the Minister."

The above claims "are devoid of any truth, have no basis at all, and are a deliberate attempt not only to mislead the lawmakers, but also the larger public," board member Ronald Kurtz said in a scathing response at a press conference.

In fact, "honourable Kandjii was part of the previous board, whose activities are subjected to an ACC investigation as we speak", he shot back.

Kaperu was suspended on 9 November 2016 on allegations of gross misconduct, and following an investigation, he was charged with fraud.

"A hearing was held, and he was found guilty and subsequently dismissed upon recommendation of a completely independently disciplinary panel. He appealed the decision, which appeal was dismissed," Kurtz detailed.

Similarly, Modise "was charged with dishonesty involving the embezzlement of funds" in May last year. Upon the conclusion of his hearing, he was "found guilty and dismissed".

"Modise did not appeal his sanctions. As a matter of fact, the board laid criminal charges against him," Kurtz said.

Neither Modise nor Kaperu have sought relief with the Labour Commissioner in relation to their unfair dismissals.

"It seems that the honourable Kandjii has a specific interest in this matter for reasons only known to himself.

"Honourable Kandjii is deliberately abusing parliamentary freedom of speech. What stopped him from engaging the board to acquaint himself with the facts, as he has such a keen interest in the matters of Kaperu and Modise?", the lawyer asked.

Namibia

Shuulula to Face Lamati in Johannesburg

Timoteus 'Remember' Shuulula is getting ready to face the undefeated Lodumo Lamati on June 30, in Johannesburg. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.