7 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Jailed 2 Years for Impersonating Immigration Officer

By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu — Mzuzu Second Grade Magistrate Court Monday has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 30 months' imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for impersonating an Immigration Officer.

The Court heard that on May 14,2018, the convict, Lucius Banda from Khethemule Village in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe, Thyolo District put on full Immigration Department regalia.

"Banda started to execute purported immigration services at around Kadikeshi Trading Centre in Mzimba in full immigration uniform; but some citizens raised suspicion as he had unkempt moustache among others," Police prosecutor, Charles Chilala said.

He told the court that the people informed Traffic Police Officers about Banda's behaviour and rushed to the scene to confront him. "Banda failed to explain and was arrested and charged with impersonation which is contrary to section 99 subsection (b) of the Penal Code," he said.

Banda pleaded not guilty to the charge but the State, through its three witnesses, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and he was convicted.

Mitigation, Chilala asked the court to give a stiffer sentence to the convict saying the offence put the public under threat.

Second Grade Magistrate Frank Banda concurred with the State and sentenced the convict to 30 months IHL.

