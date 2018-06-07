Namibia: Expos Important for Economic Growth

Expos and trade fairs held by local authorities are an instrumental contributor to the growth of communities as they are the ideal platforms to enhance economic competitiveness and creativity within the trade and business sectors.

These were the sentiments expressed by Standard Bank's Okahandja branch manager Ronny Namaseb during a fundraising gala dinner for the Omatako expo held at the Khomas Regional Council hall last Thursday.

Standard Bank donated N$40 000 as sponsorship for the second annual Omatako expo.

"As a corporate sponsor for the upcoming expo, Standard Bank is very proud to be associated with boosting trade and economic development. One can see the growth of business that has culminated through our investments through various expos and trade fairs in the country," he said during the gala.

Namaseb added that as a dedicated corporate sponsor, the bank values the importance of this event because it helps in moving the town forward, and promotes development by partnering local authorities and SMEs.

"Our sponsorship forms part of enhancing economic activity and development within towns throughout the country, as we value the importance of this event to local entrepreneurs," he stressed.

Otjozondjupa governor Otto Iipinge commended both the bank and the Omatako expo leadership for their exemplary work in bringing the event to the people of Omatako.

"The Omatako expo, and others like it, play an important role in the country's economy, and are also aligned to the government's key policies and programmes such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan. It aids in empowering women, the youth and SMEs as they can showcase their products," he said.

He added that the long-term goal of the expo is to raise enough funds to build lasting infrastructure, such as permanent incubators, which could be used on a daily basis.

The governor's office contributed sponsorship of N$20 000, which will go towards the construction of toilets.

"All individuals should pledge to eradicate poverty. Make use of natural resources to create finished products for not only this expo, but many others, and put bread on your tables. We should be geared towards the improvement of rural areas, and I want to urge everyone to dig deep to make it a success," he concluded.

The Omatako Expo will take place from 26 June to 1 July.