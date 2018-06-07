Namibia: Sheya to Launch 'I Am a Proud Namibian' Campaign

A campaign that is aimed at reducing tribalism will be launched in the Kunene region later this year.

Regional governor Marius Sheya told Nampa yesterday the 'I am a proud Namibian' campaign will celebrate the diversity of the people of Kunene, and also try to boost patriotism.

The campaign will start in August or September, and run for a year.

"The main target will be pupils and the youth, but we will have to ensure the involvement of all sectors of society, such as government institutions, churches and traditional authorities," he noted.

"I was born and bred in this region, and it pains me to see the recent change of behaviour in our people. You even find youngsters insulting elders nowadays," he said, adding that he intends to fight the problem "while it is still early."

The campaign will be taken to all seven constituencies in the region, where activities that include public lectures, debates, drama performances by pupils and youth groups, traditional storytelling as well as workshops will be carried out.

Supporting the initiative was Swapo Women's Council representative in Kunene, Kahimbona Musaso, who told this news agency that a lot needs to be done to combat the problem.

"As a region, Kunene needs to unite, and people need to accommodate each other, and not let the cultural diversity the region is known for to suffer," she said, blaming the rising instances of tribalism on urbanisation, drought and some churches.

Musaso said some churches have been preaching against the observation of cultural practices, such as the lighting of the holy fire.

"Some people from the Ovahimba community have stopped wearing their traditional attire in some churches because they are not welcome when they wear it," she added.

- Nampa