7 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namdeb Recognised for Equity and Gender Commitment

Windhoek — Namdeb received the prestigious Gender is My Agenda Campaign (GIMAC) award on the evening of June 5, 2018, for the Private Sector category, through the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare. The award is in recognition for the company's continued contribution in achieving equity and gender equality in Namibia.

Riaan Burger, Namdeb CEO, said; "It comes to show that our efforts over the years, such as providing bursaries, supporting the Women in Mining agenda, promoting females in leadership and technical roles, unconscious bias training and collaboration with the De Beers Group UN Women Partnership (HeForShe campaign) continue to help Namdeb set benchmarks across industries."

The award, which was received by Burger, was presented at a State Banquet in Windhoek.

At the same occasion, Namibia was recognised and presented with the award for being the top performing country in Africa on the promotion of gender equality.

