Namibia Football Players Union (Nafpu) secretary general Olsen Kahiriri says Namibia Premier League (NPL) chairperson Patrick Kauta has failed the league.

He said this during a media conference held at the Nafpu offices here on Tuesday. Kahiriri charged that all the league chairperson does is give speeches, which are not backed by action.

"We are very disappointed by the statement made by the league chairperson that he is disappointed by the clubs for not paying players' salaries. The chairman is not giving solutions. He is just making speeches, and we are sick and tired of these speeches," he stressed.

Kahiriri added that Nafpu is of the opinion that the league chairperson failed football because since they gave him a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on how the two bodies should cooperate, he has not done anything yet.

"The chairman asked for documents that are now collecting dust in his office. We gave him the MoU document on 17 November 2017, and up to now, nothing has been done."

Kahiriri added that Kauta has not yet announced the league's chief executive officer (CEO), and has also not pronounced himself on the dispute resolution chamber which was supposed to have been formed by now.

"The CEO of the league was promised to the sponsors before the kick-off of the league, and nothing has been done. [The] people suffering for not having a CEO are not the fancy chairman, but the players whose contracts are terminated by the clubs as they wish at the end of the season."

Nafpu's SG also said the NPL must be serious if they want to have relationships with other affiliates.

"As a secretary general, I cannot communicate to the chairman of the league on a day-to-day basis as he is a bridge ahead of me. I can only do such communication with a CEO, but we don't have that person currently at the NPL," Kahiriri reiterated.

In his response on Tuesday, Kauta told this agency that they are still in the process of appointing a league CEO, and people should understand that 'Rome was not built in one day'.

With regards to the MoU between the league and Nafpu, Kauta said he does not know on what grounds he should sign it.

"Nafpu must first run their house properly, and not be concerned about the appointment of the league CEO as we are still busy with that. I wanted to find out how many members Nafpu has because in order for us to sign an MoU, they should be a bargaining unit. So far, we don't even know how many members they have," he claimed.

Kauta added that he knows the importance of having players represented, but they cannot sign such a document with a body that is not a bargaining unit.

"It's not about my views only. The executives of the league own teams, and they need to also decide on such agreements as we don't want to run the risk of signing papers without clear guidelines of what we are going into," he said. - Nampa