Mutare — A Mozambican man who was arrested in possession of machete after illegally crossing into the country was caged one month by local magistrates' courts.

Clifford Chikukwa, 26, from Magoriyondo area in Machipanda Mozambique was facing charges of possessing articles for criminal use and entering the country without proper documentation.

He was, however, given an option to pay $80 fine.

Asked why he carried a dangerous weapon in the country without proper documentation, Chikukwa said: "Your Worship, please forgive me; my forefathers gave me this machete and instructed me to move around with it where ever I go. It's for protection against evil and bad luck. I don't use it to kill people".

The court heard that, recently, police were on a patrol in Sakubva high density suburb around 06 00hrs and came across Chikukwa quarrelling with Marlon Mushaba.

The detectives then searched Chikukwa and found a machete which was hidden in his trousers.

He was further interrogated and revealed that he had gained entry into the country via an illegal entry point near Marymount Teachers College.

He was arrested and taken to Sakubva Police Station.