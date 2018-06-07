Namibia: 'Things Fell Apart' - Mannetti

A dismal first 30 minutes, characterised by glaring defensive errors, led to Namibia's 4-1 defeat to South Africa in their Cosafa Cup Plate semifinal on Tuesday night.

That was the view of national coach Ricardo Mannetti who said that the outcome was already decided after 30 minutes.

"We could not settle down - they set defensive traps for us and we tried to rectify it, but it was not happening and after that it was damage control. I wanted to replace seven or eight players today and even if it was possible, it might not have changed the result, because the damage was too much in those first 30 minutes," he said.

"If you look at my defence, it was uncharacteristic, its the first time that we have lost by such a margin in recent years. In Morocco at Chan we were very well organised and all of a sudden things just fell apart, so we deserved to lose. If you defend like that for the first 30 minutes it's going to be damage control, you are going to try and chase the game and you will always leave the door open like we did," he said.

South Africa opened the scoring rather fortuitously on 25 minutes when they won a penalty for a debatable handball by Vitapi Ngaruka and Maphosa Modiba scored from the spot.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Lebohang Maboe broke past Namibia's defence, latched onto a high ball and beat Max Mbaeva from close range.

Deon Hotto pulled a goal back for Namibia on 39 minutes with a fine volley from a lob by Absalom Iimbondi, but Maboe immediately increased South Africa's lead when he slammed home a header by the industrious Modiba.

Nine minutes into the second half it was 4-1 when Motjeka Madisha flicked on a Modiba free kick which was saved, but Xulu Siyanda stabbed the ball in at the far post.

Namibia rarely threatened South Africa, who had more chances, with Maboe, Lyle Foster and Wiseman Meyiwa all coming close in the final quarter, as they completed a comfortable victory.

Mannetti said it was a 'misty day' for Namibian football, although there were some positives to take from the match.

"Today was a misty day for Namibian football but I can tell you I haven't seen combination play like this in a while from our side and that was good. The players showed good character at times, the South African side is very physical, they are very quick off the mark, and they can play for longer periods at a higher tempo than us. But I was very impressed with how we kept the ball and tried to come up with solutions to break South Africa's defence down. That is something to take out of the game apart from all the other negatives," he said.

Despite being out of the tournament, Mannetti said the Cosafa Cup was very important to help them prepare for their Afcon qualifier against Zambia in September.

"When we lost to Zambia things already shifted to the Afcon qualifiers to see certain combinations and so on, so it was very important for us to come here and to play against Zambia because we are meeting them in September again. For us as Namibia we always want to win the tournament but it was not possible, but we've learnt some lessons and now we need to pick ourselves up very quickly in order to be ready for the big one against Zambia in September," he said.

"We don't have any friendlies lined up, because there is no international friendly date and the league has not started and that's why the Cosafa Cup is so important - to have a run and to see who you can promote to the first team, because theres still a lot of players who were not here tonight that we must still bring in. So now we need to keep the boys busy and see how we can get the best out of them in September," he said.